Meta removes 63,000 Instagram accounts in Nigeria

Share the joy

Meta has come down hard on 63,000 Instagram accounts in Nigeria known for sextortion scam. Meta’s action has led to the removal of the said accounts, while also putting measures in place to ensure they never return.

According to Meta, the affected accounts were associated with a group called “Yahoo Boys,” a term often used to describe scammers in Nigeria.

As per Meta:

“We removed around 63,000 Instagram accounts in Nigeria that attempted to directly engage in financial sextortion scams.These included a smaller coordinated network of around 2,500 accounts that we were able to link to a group of around 20 individuals. They targeted primarily adult men in the US and used fake accounts to mask their identities.”

Meta also claimed it detected a coordinated network of around 2,500 accounts through a combination of new technical signals and processes.

“The majority of these accounts had already been detected and disabled by our enforcement systems, and this investigation allowed us to remove the remaining accounts and understand more about the techniques being used to improve our automated detection.”

The good thing about this is that Meta has been able to discover a few things about how the Yahoo Boys and other groups coordinate and work as a team to put pressure on users on the platform.

In related action, Meta also removed 1,300 Facebook profiles, and 5,700 groups, responsible for providing tips on how to conduct online scams. Apparently, these groups were also associated with the Yahoo Boys collective.

“Their efforts included offering to sell scripts and guides to use when scamming people, and sharing links to collections of photos to use when populating fake accounts.”

In 2023, Meta took legal steps to ban Voyager Labs from Facebook and Instagram over data scraping. This was part of Meta’s commitment to end abuse and misuse of data on its platform.

The company in official statement said, it “has filed legal action against Voyager Labs in the federal court in California. Voyager Labs is a scraping and surveillance service that improperly collected data from Facebook, Instagram and other websites. We disabled Voyager’s accounts, filed this action to enforce our Terms and Policies, and asked the Court to ban Voyager from Facebook and Instagram.”

According to Meta, Voyager Labs used proprietary software to launch scraping campaigns on both Facebook and Instagram, as well as Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Telegram.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

