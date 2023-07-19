Meta releases free Llama 2 large language model for AI

Share the joy

Meta has launched its latest large language model called Llama 2 large language model (LLM), which outperformed other open-source chat models, including GPT, in various benchmarks such as helpfulness and safety.

Llama 2 will be available for free commercially, providing an alternative to Google and OpenAI’s existing LLMs and positioning Meta as a leader in AI development.

Meta is releasing three versions of the model: one with 7 billion parameters, one with 13 billion parameters, and a 70 billion parameter version.

Additionally, they are introducing “Llama 2 Chat,” a fine-tuned variation specifically designed for conversational purposes.

In an exciting development, Meta and Microsoft have expanded their partnership. This allows developers using Microsoft tools to choose between Meta’s Llama and OpenAI’s GPT models when building AI experiences.

“Today, at Microsoft Inspire, Meta and Microsoft announced support for the Llama 2 family of large language models (LLMs) on Azure and Windows. Llama 2 is designed to enable developers and organizations to build generative AI-powered tools and experiences. Meta and Microsoft share a commitment to democratizing AI and its benefits and we are excited that Meta is taking an open approach with Llama 2,” says Microsoft.

Microsoft has invested $10 billion in OpenAI and integrated GPT into its tools and platforms.

Now, Microsoft will also integrate the new Llama into various applications. It positions itself as a crucial platform connecting users with these leading LLMs.

One of the main focuses of Meta’s latest Llama model is safety and ensuring accurate results while minimizing misuse. Previous LLMs, including GPT, have faced issues like generating false information or promoting harmful perspectives.

Meta has addressed these concerns by incorporating extensive training on elements such as truthfulness, toxicity, and bias.

Meta claims that Llama 2 Chat exhibits significant improvements in terms of truthfulness and toxicity compared to pretrained Llama 2.

The enhanced safety features of the new Llama make it a more reliable generative AI tool. And it appliesto a wide range of tasks.

GPT is remarkable in producing human-like text. But its outputs come with risks, necessitating thorough verification of references and language to prevent negative influences.

The second Llama version aims to establish greater trustworthiness, expanding its potential applications.

The integration with Microsoft will elevate Meta’s new LLM’s role in broader AI development. It potentially positions it as a leading system in the field.

Microsoft Azure AI customers can test the latest Llama version using their own sample data to assess its performance in different contexts.

For further details on the Llama 2 process and dataset, you can refer to the provided link.

