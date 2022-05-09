Meta quietly removing some location tracking tools

Share the joy

Image Credit: Petapixel

Meta-owned Facebook is removing some location tracking tools from May 31st. As shared by social media commentator Matt Navarra, Facebook has started alerting users to the upcoming changes.

A part of the message alerting users reads: “Nearby Friends and weather alerts will no longer be available after 31 May 2022. Information you have shared that was used for these experiences, including Location history and Background location, will stop being collected after 31 May 2022, even if you have previously enabled them.”

You can, however, download your Location history until 1 August 2022 in Access your information, the social media giant said.

When quizzed on possible reason for the shift in policy, Meta told Social Media Today that:

“While we’re deprecating some location-based features on Facebook due to low usage, people can still use Location Services to manage how their location information is collected and used.”

In other news, Facebook is working on visual search. With Facebook visual search, you can use photos in your Feed to find products available for purchase in shops on the platform.

Visual search is becoming more popular these days, and remains one of the best ways to shop online. Pinterest is one social media company that has successfully used similar feature.

Social media commentator Matt Navarra posted a screenshot of the feature on his Twitter account. The screenshot explains how to search your Feed with picture, but did not provide further information on release date.

Last December, Facebook announced that a new feature that allows you to seek live support is being developed. The social media giant is testing “live chat help” for some English-speaking users globally. Creators and other users who have been locked out of their accounts will have access to live chat.

This is the first time that Facebook is offering live support for accounts that have been locked out. The focus will be on people who cannot log in either due to suspicious activities or because they have reportedly violated Facebook’s community standards.

It is a good one for creators who will now have access to live support when locked out of their accounts. Every day you see people online complaining of how they have been locked out of their accounts. These individuals do not often get the quick response they desire. With live chat however, this would change and people with genuine complaints about accounts can get help.

