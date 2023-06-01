Meta Quest 3 unveiled, beats Apple VR debut

Share the joy

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the Quest 3 mixed reality headset on Thursday, as the business prepared for Apple to possibly redefine a promising sector that Meta has controlled so far.

Image: Meta

The gadget, which will start at $499, will be 40% smaller than the company’s previous headgear and offer color mixed reality, which blends augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) aspects, Zuckerberg announced in an Instagram post ahead of Meta’s annual gaming conference.

Meta also said that it will reduce the pricing of its current Quest 2 headsets while improving their performance to provide a more seamless user experience.

Zuckerberg says that the Quest 3 will include a new Qualcomm chipset with double the graphics capability of the Quest 2. He stated that the gadget will be available in autumn and promised additional information at the company’s annual AR/VR conference on September 27.

Beating the competition

Bloomberg reports that Zuckerberg’s revelation came less than a week before Apple debuts its first mixed reality gadget, a high-end product with a price tag of roughly $3,000.

Market research company IDC says Meta’s Quest 2 and Quest Pro devices accounted for over 80% of the 8.8 million virtual reality headsets shipped in 2022.

The Pico gadget by Chinese-owned ByteDance, which also owns social media rival TikTok, came in second place with a 10% market share.

Nonetheless, Meta has failed to sell its vision of an immersive “metaverse” of interconnected virtual worlds and to broaden the market for its gadgets beyond the gaming community’s specialty.

The corporation classed eight of the top ten most popular applications on its Quest store as gaming.

Following a surge of interest during the epidemic, headset sales fell in the first quarter of this year, with the global AR/VR headset market falling 54.4% year on year.

Revenue from Meta’s Reality Labs divisions, including headset sales, fell 50% year on year in the most recent quarter.

Meta is well behind on the unit’s original course. In 2018, a Meta executive anticipated that the company’s metaverse will reach 100 million hardware units within a decade, with Meta devices accounting for half of that total.

“Between now and the end of the year, there will be a slowness,” said Jitesh Ubrani, a research manager who tracks the virtual reality market at IDC.

“VR to date has been largely built around gaming. And I think gaming will still remain the dominant use case even going forward.”

Even in the gaming business, Sony, which controls the console market with the PS5, poses a danger to Meta. Sony’s own second-generation gaming headset, the PS VR2, came in February and has received widespread developer support.

For the time being, Meta looks to be pushing towards that market by announcing Quest 3 with its annual gaming expo, where the firm touted new ways players might battle vampires and outwit evil robots in forthcoming releases.

Price changes

After upping the price of its entry-level Quest 2 128 GB version in July 2022, Meta lowered the pricing of most of its current Quest headsets in March in the hopes of stimulating demand.

Its high-end Meta Quest Pro now costs around $1,000, down from $1,500 at launch, while the Quest 2’s 256 GB version now costs around $430, down from $500.

The business said on Thursday that the Quest 2 pricing will drop again beginning June 4, with the entry-level gadget returning to its original price of $300 and the 256-GB version lowering to $350.

To reach a larger audience, Zuckerberg has made overtures to the fitness scene in recent years, sharing videos of himself using Meta gadgets while fencing with Olympic medalists and throwing blows with MMA fighters.

He won a battle with antitrust officials in the United States to purchase the app developer behind the VR fitness app Supernatural. During the trial, government attorneys presented evidence that Meta officials saw fitness to promote VR use beyond its current fan base of largely young male gamers.

To advertise the Quest headsets as virtual workplaces, Zuckerberg developed productivity features. It includes a collaboration with Microsoft to bring programs like Teams and Outlook to the devices.

