Meta promotes ex-UK MP Clegg to Global Affairs head

Meta has promoted current Global Affairs and Communications VP Nick Clegg to a new role with more responsibility to shape the company’s outreach.

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

“I’ve asked Nick Clegg to take on a new position as President, Global Affairs. For the last three years, Nick has managed some of the most complex issues our company faces – including content policy, elections, the establishment of the Oversight Board, and more. Nick will now lead our company on all our policy matters, including how we interact with governments as they consider adopting new policies and regulations, as well as how we make the case publicly for our products and our work,” says Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

A former UK Deputy Prime Minister, Clegg has been the company’s front man to explain its position on challenging—sometimes controversial—topics.

Clegg has been known for long op-eds and blogposts. And most of them try to reframe narratives. While he brings credibility for being a high-profile, ex-politician spokesperson, some have doubts in Meta’s approach. The company has bent its PR campaign into politicization and spin.

Appointing a former 12-year British MP has affected the motivations for Meta’s PR outreach and communications. Political motivations are different to those that drive a private company.

Political PR is focused on winning. It frames opposing parties as undesirable. PR weakens their points. And PR only underlines the positives of the current policies. All of which shows bias towards the current administration.

For Meta, that’s not necessarily a good thing, because that could then lead to it downplaying negative reports and insights, in order to ‘win’ by showcasing benefits, or at the least, watering down such criticism.

Zuckerberg says Clegg’s promotion will allow him to focus more energy to lead Meta. Clegg’s position also supports CTO Sheryl Sandberg, as she focuses on other aspects of the company, rather than answer to requests to defend Meta’s position.

What’s in store for us?

More of Clegg’s lengthy explanations on why discussions of Meta’s negative influence are wrong. Toss in the theories about the disadvantages of having a metaverse as well.

