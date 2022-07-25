Meta Oversight Board gets $150 Million extension

Share the joy

Meta has announced it will spend another $150 million to extend support for the Oversight Board Trust. It allows the Board to keep on hearing cases help the company’s policy approach.

“Under the terms of the Trust, the funds contributed by the company are irrevocable and can only be used to fulfil the Trust’s purpose of funding, managing, and overseeing the operation of the Oversight Board. This $150 million contribution to the Trust is in addition to the company’s prior contribution of $130 million announced in 2019 when the Trust was first established,” says the Board.

The Oversight Board is tasked to make the hard decisions out of Meta’s hands. It showed how a government-regulated body should act in social media platform decisions. This is a far cry from companies brewing policy stances on the fly.

Meta has been asking for help on how to make the difficult decisions on freedom of speech. An example was Meta’s choice to ban ex-US President Donald Trump across its platforms. Trump had provocative remarks against the 2020 Election results.

Meta passed the case to the Oversight Board. It hoped the Board would wash its hands of responsibility for the Trump ban.

The Board put the burden back on Meta to decide. It also criticized Meta for its uncertain style to such penalties.

“In applying a vague, standardless penalty and then referring this case to the Board to resolve, Facebook seeks to avoid its responsibilities. The Board declines Facebook’s request and insists that Facebook applies and justifies a defined penalty,” adds the Board.

The decision falls in line with US law. It reflects how private companies should operate. It shows how a government body should regulate on the dos and don’ts on the platforms. It highlights the limits of the Board. Meta is avoiding being the bad guy. It outsourced these decisions to a board of lawyers and academics. It reduces the duty on its teams to take hard-hitting stances.

Still, the Board is also bound to current regulations. Meta wants governments worldwide to see these limitations. Regulatory bodies must take a more official role on freedom of speech. Regulations that platforms would follow and apply to all digital platforms across the board.

The new funding will see the Oversight Board keep its work. It has already submitted 118 policy recommendations to Meta after hearing its cases.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

