Meta lowers age requirements for Meta Quest accounts

Share the joy

Meta has lowered the age requirement for Meta Quest accounts. With the new update, children between the age of 10 and 12 will now be able to create their own VR identity via ‘parent-managed’ profiles.

“With new parent-managed Meta accounts, we’re making it easier for parents to create and manage their family’s accounts on one device. We’ll require preteens to get their parent’s approval to set up an account, which will give parents control over the apps their preteens download from our app store. When parents share their preteen’s age with us, we’ll use this information to provide age-appropriate experiences across our app store. For example, we’ll only recommend age-appropriate apps.”

Meta said young users will not be served ads, while parents will also be able to manage how long they can use VR for every day. As expected, parents will be able to monitor what their kids are up to while using virtual reality.

“We’re building this with our Responsible Innovation Principles and our commitment to building safe, positive experiences for young people at the forefront. For example, we provide parents with information to decide whether Meta Quest 2 and 3 are right for their child, and how to make their experience in-headset comfortable and safe. We’ll also introduce additional tools and resources so preteens have an age-appropriate experience in VR that parents can easily manage.”

Sometime last year, Meta added a “personal boundary” system to its Horizon VR experience to help put a stop to harassment. The feature, according to Meta, will be turned on by default in the Horizon World creation platform and the Horizon Venues live event service.

The personal boundary will create an invisible virtual barrier around avatars. This will prevent other users from getting too close. Regardless of the barrier however, you can still stretch out your arm to give someone a high-five.

Meta’s boundary system is built on an existing system that can make a user’s hands vanish if they go too close to another avatar. Everyone is given a two-foot radius of virtual personal space. This creates the equivalent of four virtual foot avatars. According to Meta’s Kristina Milian, users cannot choose to disable their personal boundaries because the system is designed to establish standard norms for how people interact in virtual reality.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

