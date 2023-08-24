Meta launches Threads on the web

Share the joy

Meta has finally launched the web version of its X clone, Threads! Threads.net is now live and accessible to users, probably in same number of countries and regions where the app is available.

Threads.net is pretty dry at the moment, but boasts of the “Following” and “For You” switch tabs, where you can switch as often as you wish.

Dark Theme

The default appearance theme is light, but you can switch to the popular dark theme. This does not sound like a big deal, but it is nice to have the option to switch to a theme that does not leave a strain on your sight.

Meta still has a lot of work to do if it is going to ever catch up with X. A couple of features are being tested, and they might just be what Threads needs to keep hold of its users and also attract new ones.

Talking about upcoming features, Threads is reportedly testing a new voice note element.

These days, millions of users use voice notes, and it is a pretty smart decision to want to add them to Threads. Threads could do with some of these features that have worked on rival apps.

Once launched, users will be able to attach voice clips, in addition to images and videos, to enhance their posts.

Threads has added a new “Send on Instagram” option that allows you to share Thread in your Instagram DMs.

The idea is to keep users engaged on Threads and leverage the popularity of its sister app, Instagram.

Custom alt-text

Threads is also rolling out custom alt-text, which allows you to add descriptions to photos or edit auto-generated alt-text tags before posting them.

Mention button

A new Mention button has been added to profiles. This allows you to easily mention an account in your post.

A couple of weeks ago, Threads welcomed a “Following Tab” feature, which was one of those features that was in very high demand before it was introduced.

With the Following tab, your feed now looks different. You will now see updates and posts from people you follow on the app. This looks good, and you do not have to read posts from people you do not know on the app.

The Following tab has already rolled out to both iOS and Android users and could herald the launch of several other useful features. To access it, simply tap on the home button in the bottom menu of the app. The tab switcher will then appear, from where you can tap on Following to see posts from only those you follow.

