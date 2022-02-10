Meta launches Split Payments on Messenger in the US

Share the joy













Image Credit: Facebook

Meta on Wednesday launched its “Split Payments” feature on Messenger in the US. The social media giant began testing the feature in late 2021 and is now making it available to iOS and Android users. Split Payments is a feature that allows users to share the cost of bills and expenses through the Messenger app.

Users will need to click on the “Get Started” button in a group chat or the “Payments” tab in Messenger to use the feature. You can then split a bill equally or customize the amount for everyone in the group chat. You will also have the option of adding a personalized message.

Next, you will be asked to confirm your Facebook Pay details, and then your request will be sent and viewable in your group chat thread. In a blog post, Meta said, “friends who are new to payments in Messenger can easily add payment details to send and receive money.”

Last month, Messenger rolled out its end-to-end encryption feature in chat to every user. Although E2EE will not be available by default until 2023 at the least, the ability to turn on the feature is now widely available.

You can opt in either through a vanish mode, by swiping up on an existing chat to enter one where messages automatically disappear when the window is closed, or via the original version that was rolled out in 2016 as Secret Conversations. That can be turned on by toggling the lock icon when you start a new chat.

In addition, Meta is adding a new security feature to Messenger. The chat app has launched screenshot notifications in end-to-end encrypted chats. This is like what is being used on Snapchat. The feature alerts you if someone snaps a photo of Messenger’s disappearing messages. You will now be able to add GIFs, stickers, and reactions to your encrypted chats.

Though users have access to turn it on, the feature does not come by default. In a post in the Telegraph, Meta’s head of safety, Antigone Davis, said the delay in making the feature available by default has to do with user safety. Davis said Meta wants to ensure that E2EE does not interfere with the platform’s ability to help curb criminal activities.

Once the encryption feature becomes available by default, Davis said that Meta will “use a combination of non-encrypted data across our apps, account information, and reports from users” to help keep them safe, all while “assisting public safety efforts.“

