Meta launches paid verification for Facebook and Instagram in the UK

Share the joy

Meta has begun rolling out paid verification for Facebook and Instagram in the UK. Recall that paid verification was first launched in Australia and New Zealand in February, while those in the US were given access in March.

In the UK, it will costs Instagram and Facebook users £9.99 [$12.49] per month to have the blue tick on their profile. Interested users will have to be at least 18 years old and submit a government-issued ID to qualify.

According to the BBC, the blue tick feature is not immediately available to users, but those who register for it will first receive a notification that they can get it. The blue tick is expected to widely roll out to more users in the UK in the coming weeks.

In an email to TechCrunch back in March, Meta said the company has seen “good results” from its initial test in Australia and New Zealand, while also reflecting on some of the early feedback it has received from subscribers.

Among the feedback it got from users is that the offering was confusing, and Meta said it is planning to further explore the offering before it considers expanding it outside Australia and New Zealand.

A “Meta verified” account will allow you to access a verified badge, increased visibility on the platforms, prioritized customer support, and many more. The test is currently being conducted in Australia and New Zealand, but is expected to be available in other countries soon.

Users who sign up for the service will get exclusive stickers for Stories and Reels, and will also receive 100 free stars every month, or digital currency that can be used to tip creators in Facebook. Businesses, however, cannot apply for Meta Verified badge.

You cannot change your profile name, username, birthday, or profile photo without going through the verification process all over again. Instagram currently offers a blue badge to high-profile users, including celebrities, and global brands or entities. That said, its blue badge is highly coveted, leading smaller creators to go the extra length to get it. People pay thousands of dollars for the blue badges through backdoor means. There is a market for it, which could be the inspiration for Meta.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

