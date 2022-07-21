Meta launches new Small Business Studios project

Share the joy

Meta has started a new Small Business Studios project. It offers online and face-to-face training to help SMBs maximize their marketing strategy on Facebook and Instagram.

“Recently, Meta hosted the Good Ideas Exchange, where executives from Meta and partners, including Adobe and Vimeo, came together with small businesses to pinpoint the top obstacles small businesses are facing. That’s where we discovered that content creation and creative strategy are among the top pain points for entrepreneurs when growing their businesses. Knowing this, Meta Boost Small Business Studios was born to help small businesses build creative digital marketing skills,” explains Meta.

The pilot program has three key elements:

Build Your Brand workshop: An online workshop providing creative inspiration and branding guidance to small businesses using Facebook and Instagram. This workshop champions a customer mindset and dives in on business branding, how to build copy and creative when creating a post and then deciding what to post.

Reels School: A course designed for small businesses to simplify Reels creation while expanding their audience reach and helping achieve business goals.

Photography virtual workshop: Since building great creative can feel daunting, this training pairs small businesses with an expert to teach owners how to make great, low-cost and low-lift images that are made for mobile.

After signing up, you also get a direct, one-on-one business support session with a member of Meta’s Small Business Team. It gives you valuable insight on how to improve your presence on Facebook and Instagram. Register here.

The program also comes with IRL events. It will start with a five-stop US tour. And it includes training, networking, and direct support.

Meta’s internal team rarely gives direct access to them. And IRL events are valuable connective tools Meta’s experts.

The Small Business Studio roadshow have these stops:

Columbus (August 3–4): Vue Columbus; register for the event here

Vue Columbus; register for the event here Kansas City, MO (September 21–22): The Abbott; registration opens on August 21

The Abbott; registration opens on August 21 Austin (September 28–29): Distribution Hall; registration opens on September 2

Distribution Hall; registration opens on September 2 San Diego (October 12–13):Bldg 177; registration opens on September 16

Learn more about Meta’s Small Business Studios here.

