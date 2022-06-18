Meta launches new avatar store

Share the joy

Future social interactions revolve on avatars. And Meta wants to deliver more means to express ourselves through our digital versions. Now, it has launched a new avatar store across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

For instance, Meta’s avatar store will have a new array of avatar clothing options. The initial collections will come from big fashion houses Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne.

Ultimately, Meta will allow digital creators to make their own avatar fashion items. They can sell these creations in the store, as a new way to make money for fashion brands and independent creators.

Meta must start building its groundwork now. And avatars have a key role in what it wants to achieve. Recently, Meta has made its avatar reactions accessible on Instagram. And it launched updated 3D avatars for use on Facebook and Instagram.

Meta is working on its new realistic avatars to develop new ways in creating more real-life avatar characters for VR.

Recently, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg noted that these more true-to-life representations may have a different purpose in digital engagement. The virtual version of yourself may be used for daily interactions and in professional digital meetings.

Still, the more Meta can draw in and align users with their 3D versions, the more people will accustom using these avatars to represent themselves in virtual environments. The new fashion options have more means to express who you are through your onscreen twin.

Premium fashion items will give users bragging rights, as they showcase their wealth, status, presence, and more. Social media has shown us that vain depictions of popularity and status are hot. And you will find it in popular, expensive NFTs.

Some people already take pride in more limited, more expensive digital items. And these will be massively popular in Meta’s platforms.

Young social media users already are paying millions per year for digital items. As Meta’s metaverse vision comes into fruition, this uptake will only increase.

Meta’s Avatar Store will roll out next week in the US, Canada, Thailand, and Mexico.

