Meta launches Music Revenue Sharing program

Meta wants its creators to legally use licensed music in their videos. It also wants musicians to earn through another revenue stream. So, it has launched a new Music Revenue Sharing program.

The program will allow content creators to add licensed music. And the music rights holders will get a percentage of ad revenues generated from the content created.

The new offer applies to videos with in-stream ads that last 60 seconds or longer. Then, Meta will allocate the direct revenue from the videos back to music rights holders.

“With video making up half of the time spent on Facebook, Music Revenue Sharing helps creators access more popular music, deepening relationships with their fans – and the music industry. Made possible through our partnerships across the music industry, this feature is the first of its kind at this scale, benefiting creators, our partners, music rights holders and fans,” says Meta.

Music rights have been a concern for creators. These audio content have stringent restrictions on what audio clips you can include without demonetizing or removing the content completely.

The update is a welcome addition for content creators. But it’s interesting to see how music rights holders will feel if their music is attached to controversial content.

Rules

To take care of this, Meta says all content uploads must meet Facebook’s monetization policies. It has to meet Community Standards and music guidelines.

Not all songs will be available though. Creators can only use those approved by Meta and are available in its Licensed Music library.

“Use of music for commercial or non-personal purposes in particular is prohibited unless you have obtained appropriate licenses. Eligibility for, and participation in, Music Revenue Sharing does not by itself make a video commercial,” says Meta’s new proviso on Music Guidelines for commercial use.

For eligible content, creators will get 20% revenue share on the video clips. A separate share will go to rights holders and to Meta.

Eligibility

Here’s the list of eligibility requirements for Music Revenue Sharing:

The Facebook video should be 60 seconds or longer and uploaded to a Facebook Page.

The featured song must be covered in the Licensed Music library, which contains all eligible songs for Music Revenue Sharing.

There must be a visual component in the video; the licensed music itself cannot be the primary purpose of the video.

Meta says the new Music Revenue Sharing program has started rolling out to video creators in the US. The rest of the world will get it in the coming months.

