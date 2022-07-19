Meta launches a new “payment in chat” feature on Instagram

Share the joy

Instagram’s parent company Meta, has launched new “payments in chat” feature on the platform. The new feature allows you to buy products from small businesses and track orders via direct messages on Instagram in the US.

The new payment feature allows you to make purchases from small businesses directly in chats on Instagram. You will also be able to ask questions about your purchases, make a purchase, and track your orders.

The feature also gives businesses the opportunity to confirm purchases, create payment request, and collect payment.

Users can start by sending a DM to qualified small businesses they are interested in buying from. Instagram says users often chat about their orders with businesses directly within their Instagram chat thread. Meta also adds that purchasing via DM gives users access to in-app chat support.

“You can now buy products from small businesses and track your order in chat on Instagram in the US,” Zuckerberg said in a post. “Pay with Meta Pay and checkout in a few taps.”

According to a screenshot posted by Meta in a blog post, once you have made up your mind to make a purchase, the seller can create a request for payment. Once you select the “Pay” button, you will be asked to add and review your payment information and shipping address.

A couple of months ago, Facebook Pay was changed to Meta Pay. Meta’s head of fintech Stephane Kasriel in an official announcement said the company is focusing on enhancing the payment experiences existing with Facebook Pay in those places where it is seeing progress as against focusing on new ones.

Meta is also considering the possibility of further simplifying the payment experience across Messenger, Facebook, and WhatsApp. This, according to the company, will make payments easier to access and process in the metaverse.

Meta is also exploring the possibility of how you can store the digital goods you own and take them with you everywhere you go.

“Our path forward is grounded in our mission to empower everyone, everywhere to access the world’s financial system to accelerate financial inclusion and economic empowerment,” Kasriel writes. “Designing products and infrastructure with the metaverse in mind today will help facilitate innovation that delivers greater access and real cost savings — before the metaverse even becomes mainstream. Now is the time to lay down the building blocks for the future. Because once that foundation is in place, the potential of the metaverse, and where it can take fintech next, will be limitless.”

