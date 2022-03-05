Meta kicks off new online safety course for journalists

Share the joy

Image Credit: European Journalists

Journalists are faced with all kinds of threats and challenges carrying out their jobs. In the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and other regions; journalists work under various threats. To help journalists stay safe and protect their privacy, Meta has kicked off a new, free online digital security and safety training course. The course will take participants through a range of important elements that will help protect their privacy, counter harassment and many more.

“We are proud to support the launch of this very important program that will teach journalists and human rights defenders best practices on how to stay safe,” said Anjali Kapoor, Director of News Partnerships, Meta Asia Pacific. “This represents Meta’s ongoing commitment to support the safety of journalists and those who defend human rights around the world, the course will equip them with a strong foundation in digital security.”

Meta is partnering the International Center for Journalists [ICFJ] and the Border Center for Journalists and Bloggers [BCJB]. Interested journalists can go to the ICFJ website to sign up for the free online program.

Course modules that will be offered include:

Laying a strong digital security foundation. Secure social media usage. How to report from difficult situations in a secure fashion. Countering online harassment.

It is safe to say that the online courses could not have come at a better time—the Russian invasion of Ukraine has seen hundreds of journalists come face to face with death and harassment.

On Friday, Russia finally announced the decision to block Facebook. This is a part of an-ongoing effort to clampdown on free speech in the country. Russia’s communications agency Roskomnadzor cited 26 cases of discrimination against Meta-owned Facebook since October 2020.

“Since October 2020, 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media and information resources by Facebook have been recorded. In recent days, the social network has restricted access to accounts: the Zvezda TV channel, the RIA Novosti news agency, Sputnik, Russia Today, the Lenta.ru and Gazeta.ru information resources.”

Roskomnadzor’s announcement means users of Facebook will no longer have access to the platform. This of course, will affect free speech and deny millions of people information.

In response to the block, Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg said via Twitter that:

“Soon millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking out. We will continue to do everything we can to restore our services so they remain available to people to safely and securely express themselves and organize for action.”

