Meta is testing “Super;” a new livestreaming platform for influencers

Meta is working on a new livestreaming platform for influencers as per Business Insider. The new platform will allow influencers to host livestreams, engage with viewers, and earn revenue. “Super,” as the platform is called, is being built by Meta’s New Product Experimental team.

“Super is a small, standalone experiment being built by New Product Experimentation (NPE) and currently testing with a small group of creators,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch in an email.

Meta, according to Business Insider, is reaching out to multiple creators asking them to give its new project a try. Super has similar functionality as Twitch, and is currently being tested by less than 100 creators, including Andru Edwards and TikTok star Vienna Skye.

Super is currently operating on a tiered system where viewers pay for access to features included in the stream. As a viewer, you can leave a tip for livestreamers. Business Insider also reports that creators get to keep 100 percent of the tips and revenue earned through the tiered system.

“Right now, it’s web only,” a Meta spokesperson told Business Insider. “They have been testing it very quietly for about two years. The end goal [of NPE projects] is ultimately creating the next standalone project that could be part of the Meta family of products.”

The test is coming as Meta announced that it is shutting down Facebook Live Shopping. While you will still be able to use Facebook Live to broadcast live events, you will not be able to create product playlists or tag products in your Facebook Live videos.

Live shopping will be completely shut down by October 1; probably due to low patronage from users. People these days are gradually moving into short-form video, and could be the reason for Facebook’s decision.

With this, we could see a push for the use of Reels, as that also offers users the option to tag products in a video.

As detailed by Facebook in a blog post, consumers now have other options, and the company wants to align with that:

“As consumers’ viewing behaviours are shifting to short-form video, we are shifting our focus to Reels on Facebook and Instagram, Meta’s short-form video product.”

The social media giant encourages its users to use Reels, which probably offers something similar.

