Meta is testing new Community button for Messenger

Meta is testing a new Community button for Messenger, reports tech researcher and blogger Radu Oncescu via his Twitter page. Recall that Messenger’s sister app WhatsApp has similar button and feature that allows users to create a community.

According to Radu, you can create only broadcast channels, standard channels, and create both types of channels. The information on the test is pretty vague at the moment, but things might become clearer in the next couple of weeks.

These days, Messenger’s popularity has not been as encouraging as it used to be, and Meta is probably trying to add some features it feels can keep people engaged.

With Communities on WhatsApp, there are a number of controls, including admin controls, voice and video calls involving 32 users, polls, larger file sharing, emoji reactions, support for sub-groups and announcement groups.

Communities works by allowing you to bring other related groups together in one place. This is aimed at keeping conversation going, and better organized.

You can add people to your Communities by sharing a link. This enables you to add new and existing groups to the feature. Start by opening your Community > tap for more options > tap invite members.

Tap or click more options > invite members.

From the options available, choose how you would love to share the community invite link.

For controls and privacy, a community admin can reset the link at any time to prevent users from joining with old link.

Last month, Meta started rolling out multiplayer games into its video call feature within Messenger. The multiplayer games allow you to converse with friends and family as you engage them in 14 different titles that are currently available.

The new gaming feature is now available is now available across iOS, Android and the web, and will require no specialized installations. Some of the games that have been added for a start include, Words With Friends and Mini Golf FRVR to newer titles like Card Wars and Exploding Kittens. A minimum of two people will be required for each of the games, though each title has its unique maximum player numbers.

Every game on the platform is optimized for the service, with each having leader boards that are clearly demarcated. To get started, initiate a video call on Messenger, tap the group mode button, then tap the “Play” icon, and then browse through the library of available games.

