Meta is shutting down Messenger Lite in September

Meta is killing its Messenger Lite app, almost seven years after it was launched. On September 18, the Android version of the app will no longer be available.

The good thing is, all your chats will still be available in the main Messenger app, the company said, per 9to5Google.

“We know your chats are important to you, so everything from Messenger Lite is still available in Messenger.”

When you open the app, you will be greeted with the below message:

The impact of this decision is likely going to be minimal, considering that Messenger Lite is not really as popular as the main Messenger app itself.

In 2016, Meta announced a new version of its chat app called “Messenger Lite.” As the name suggests, Messenger Lite is a “slimmed-down version of Messenger” designed for basic Android phones with low memory. The app is also targeted at users in countries with slow internet connections.

Messenger Lite is built with the same core features as the popular Messenger app. It enables users to send and receive texts, links, photos, and stickers. With a size of under 10MB, the app is easy to download and is now available for download on the App Store and the Play Store.

At launch, Messenger Lite was only available to people in Kenya, Tunisia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Venezuela, with more added as the years went by.

At launch, Facebook Messenger had 1 billion active users globally. The achievement underscored Messenger’s strength as the leading chat app in the world. It didn’t appear at the time that Messenger would let slip its dominant role in the chat app field, especially with the launch of Messenger Lite.

Messenger Lite uses a similar bolt as the regular Messenger, but with a slight difference in terms of color. The colors are reversed in the Lite version—the bolt is blue with a white chat bubble background. Other than this, there is not much to separate apps except for the space they take up on your phone’s memory.

