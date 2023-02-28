Meta is building its own AI-powered tools for WhatsApp and Messenger

Share the joy

Every social media and tech company out there wants a piece of the action—the AI chatbot. Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Meta is building “a new top-level product group.” This will enable the company to integrate generative AI into WhatsApp and Messenger, and probably other apps owned by the social media company.

We could also see some unique filters on Instagram as part of the upcoming launch. Zuckerberg also adds that Video and “multi-modal” content could also benefit.

That said, the Meta CEO said the priority for now is building creative tools at first, while its long-term goal remains creating “AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways.”

Meta is kicking off its test with a text-based AI tools on WhatsApp and Messenger. Just like Google and Microsoft, we would assume the test to be ChatGPT-styled conversation bots.

“We’re exploring experiences with text (like chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), with images (like creative Instagram filters and ad formats), and with video and multi-modal experiences. We have a lot of foundational work to do before getting to the really futuristic experiences, but I’m excited about all of the new things we’ll build along the way,” Zuckerberg said.

Snapchat too has joined the growing lists of companies adding AI chatbot powered by OpenAI GPT technology. The company has rolled out “My AI,” a new chatbot that runs the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology customized for its users. However, the experimental feature is only available to Snapchat+ users, Snapchat’s subscription service.

My AI can do many things including helping to answer trivia question or write a haiku. It was trained to have a unique voice and personality that works according to its values; which include “friendship, learning and fun.” However, My AI was also trained to abide by the app’s trust and safety policies.

Perhaps, I should add that Snapchat’s My AI is quite different from Microsoft’s vision with Bing—it is not designed to work as a search engine. It can however, be chatted with the same way you chat and engage a friend in conversation.

“We’re launching My AI, a new chatbot running the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology that we’ve customized for Snapchat. My AI is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers, rolling out this week,” Snapchat announced.

