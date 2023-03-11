Meta is building a decentralized social network for sharing text updates

Share the joy

Meta has confirmed what many people call a Twitter alternative. The social media giant is currently “exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates.” The company said it wants to add a platform where people can easily share latest updates via texts. “We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests,” Meta said in an email as per Platformer.

Reports of Meta working on a “Twitter alternative” has been circulating online for a couple of days now. Meta’s email, however, all but confirms this. According to MoneyControl, the standalone app is codenamed P92, which will allow users to log in through their existing Instagram account.

Sources also said Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, is leading the project team. What would interest many is the fact that Meta wants the platform to be decentralized. What this would mean is that every single individual would be able to set up their own, independent servers and set server-specific rules for how content is moderated.

The news is Meta’s decentralized social network is coming at a time when millions of Twitter users are losing faith in the microblogging outfit. Twitter continues to lose the good will it once had in the eyes of the public, especially since it was acquired by Elon Musk.

Millions of Twitter users continue to express their hard feelings as a result of regular outages and poor services these days. There seems to be no end in sight as far as Twitter’s many problems are concerned.

Mastodon; a Twitter alternative, however, continues to build and may eventually be the platform that takes over from Twitter—but there is still enough time for Elon Musk and his team to bounce back.

In related news, Meta is building “a new top-level product group.” This will enable the company to integrate generative AI into WhatsApp and Messenger, and probably other apps owned by the social media company.

We could also see some unique filters on Instagram as part of the upcoming launch. Zuckerberg also adds that Video and “multi-modal” content could also benefit.

That said, the Meta CEO said the priority for now is building creative tools at first, while its long-term goal remains creating “AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways.”

Meta is kicking off its test with a text-based AI tools on WhatsApp and Messenger. Just like Google and Microsoft, we would assume the test to be ChatGPT-styled conversation bots.

