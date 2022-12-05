Meta is adding age verification to Facebook Dating

Share the joy

Image Credit: Meta

Meta is bringing age verification to its dating service—Facebook Dating. The company says it has been testing age detection technology for a while now, and seems set to roll out the feature to solve one of its biggest challenges.

The plan? To stop people under the age of 18 from accessing the service, which is actually meant for adults.

Here is how the company puts it:

“Starting today, we’re expanding our age verification test to Facebook Dating in the US. We require people to be at least 18 years old in order to sign up for and access Facebook Dating, and age verification tools will help verify that only adults are using the service and help prevent minors from accessing it. We’re also continuing our partnership with Yoti, a company that specializes in online age verification, so that people have more than one option to choose from to verify their age.”

Users will have two options when it comes to using the age verification feature:

Video Selfie:

If you choose this as an option, you will see instructions on your screen to guide you through the verification process. After taking a video selfie, Meta will share a still image from the video with Yoti. Yoti works by estimating your age based on your facial features, and shares the result with Meta while the image is then deleted immediately. Meta adds that Yoti does not have the ability to recognize your identity, but can identify your age.

ID Upload:

The second option is to upload a form of ID to verify your age. After uploading a copy of your ID, it will be encrypted and stored securely, and will not be visible on your Facebook profile or to other people on the app. once you age has been verified, you can then manage how long your ID is saved for on the app.

In June, Instagram began testing new methods for users to verify their age. The method involves using an AI tool built by a third-party company called Yoti, to estimate your real age just by scanning your face.

Users are usually asked to verify their age by sending in pictures of various IDs; and this happens when teenagers try to edit their birth date to show they are indeed 18 or older. The new tool, however, gives users additional options including, social vouching and AI estimation. Both options are now open to users in the US.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

