Meta is Acquiring Within — The Studio Behind Supernatural Fitness App

It’s a sensible acquisition considering Meta’s metaverse ambitions.

Joining Oculus Division

Within is the company behind Supernatural, a Quest-exclusive Supernatural fitness app that launched in 2020. Meta (formerly known as Facebook) announced that the studio behind Supernatural would be joining its Oculus Division.

As part of the deal, Within will continue to work on Supernatural while helping Meta’s Reality Labs in enhancing future hardware that supports VR fitness apps.

“Today, I’m happy to announce that Within (along with Supernatural) have entered into an agreement to join Meta. Supernatural will continue to be operated independently as part of Reality Labs, and will continue to create fitness, wellness, and social experiences in VR, helping people achieve their goals in the most joyful and connected way possible.” – Oculus

Because of this partnership, Within will have more resources that will help the company expand and bring its customers more music and better creative ways to work out. It also promised that it’s going to launch new workouts every day.

VR allows everyone who doesn’t want to go to a gym because they don’t like being judged or that they don’t want to see their bodies in the mirrors.

With VR fitness apps, no one will judge them because there’s no one around. The only person who will be around while you’re working is you or your partner or your pet.

And when you wear the headset, you won’t see anyone. You’re in that space and you’re alone. No one will judge you.

Even though Within has been acquired, its coaches, managers, and choreographers will still be part of the team.

Within was found in 2015. It has raised in excess of $50 million.

A Monopoly in VR Software?

In the last few years, Meta has been acquiring popular VR studios. It has bought BigBox VR, which is the maker of Population: One. It also bought Unit 2 Games, the company behind the Crayta platform. Crayta allows users to make and share games that mimic Roblox, which is a gaming platform that just went public this year.

Then, in 2019, it bought the maker of the high game Beat Saber, a bestseller with over 4 million copies sold.

Meta is focusing on its headsets as workout tools. The acquisition would want to include a VR fitness game in its roster. But there’s a growing concern that Meta may own the entire VR market before it even matters.

The company has reinvented itself. By the time regulation will get a chance to address the current state, Meta has already owned the VR market. Even though Congress has been intervening to regulate the acquisitions of tech companies, the process is too slow.

Experts want the FTC to be more skeptical about tech companies buying their direct competitors. However, they don’t think that banning acquisitions is the best option in this situation.

Acquiring companies is part of Silicon Valley’s business. The money that they put in the investors’ pockets is re-invested.

Even though these acquisitions are necessary and sound, it doesn’t mean that there won’t be an issue in six years.

