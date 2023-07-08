Meta introduces Threads beta program for Android users

Share the joy

A couple of days after launching Threads in 100 countries, Meta has launched a beta program for Android users. Interested users can sign up for the program and gain early access to new features. That said, there is an increased risk when downloading an unstable build.

Threads obviously has a long way to go, and despite attracting over 70 million users in 48 hours of release, it still lacks some basic features. Of notable mention are the “Following” feed, a full web version, a chronological feed, direct messages, and more.

The beta program will attract testers to try out new and upcoming features, which will help Threads add some more flesh to its bones.

A note from the beta program states that “certain data on your use of the app will be collected and shared with the developer to help improve the app.” The invitation also warns that “testing versions may be unstable.”

You can sign up for the Threads beta program right away, as there is no waitlist. This means that anyone with an Android device is free to enter the program and try out future builds.

More on Instagram Threads

Threads is the Twitter clone that was launched a couple of days ago and has already reached more than 70 million users.

It is pretty obvious that Threads is and will continue to attract millions of unhappy users on Twitter, and this should be of concern to Elon Musk and his team.

Unlike Twitter, Threads allows users to post up to 500 characters and boasts similar features as the former.

Twitter should be worried, in my opinion, because with Threads, the competition is going to be different from what Bluesky, Mastodon, and others can offer.

While Threads may have enjoyed a massive and unprecedented start, it is important to stress the fact that there is still a long way to go to catch up with Twitter. Of course, Twitter has its many faults, and a few changes here and there could calm some nerves out there.

“It’ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversation app with 1 billion+ people on it.”

“Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”

For privacy and data-related reasons, Threads has yet to make its entry into Europe. Hopefully, this will be sorted out before long. That said, the fact that over 30 million people have already onboarded Threads on the first day is a good sign for Meta and a big worry for Twitter.

