Meta Hikes Price of Quest 2 VR by $100

Meta says that it will help move “the VR industry forward for the long term.”

Quest 2 VR from $299 to $399

Typically, gaming hardware prices go down over time. But not with Quest. Meta increases the price of its entry-level Quest 2 VR headset. The company says that it will help pay for its VR projects. The decision comes as the said social media struggle to fight the rise of TikTok. It’s also losing billions.

To avoid the increased price, you can still get the Meta Quest 2 at $299 today for the 128 GB model. However, starting in August, the said model will now be $399. Its 256 GB model will be available at $499.

Why the Hike?

“Now, we’re making a change that will help us continue to invest for the long term and keep driving the VR industry forward with best-in-class hardware, action-packed games, and cutting-edge research on the path to truly next-gen devices.” – Oculus

Pricing the Meta Quest 2 at a very low price was to encourage early adoption. It also lifts a market that stuck for years. With the price hike, the headset will still be the most affordable on the market. Unfortunately, the increase will also discourage other people to purchase it.

Meta made more than $7 billion in profits last quarter. It was a 21% drop and the second consecutive quarterly decline. Meta also posted filing profits and plummeting user growth. After releasing the report, the company’s stock dove 26%.

Apple’s new privacy changes greatly affected the company and lost $10 billion in revenue. It tried to overhaul its Facebook and Instagram apps to mimic TikTok.

Unfortunately, it resulted in a public backlash. Kylie Jenner, for one, asked Instagram to stop copying TikTok. Her sister, Kim Kardashian, also shared her dismayed adding “pretty please” to the post “Make Instagram Instagram Again.”

The overhaul also initiated a petition on Change.org. It asks the concerned company to bring back chronological timelines. It also begs Instagram to go back to the algorithm that prefers photos over videos. The petition drew more than 136,000 signatures.

Meta should heed. Remember when Jenner complained about Snapchat’s new layout in 2018? She said that she was no longer using the app anymore. As a result, Snap lost $1.3 billion.

We’ll wait and see if Instagram would change its course and listen to its users.

Meanwhile, Meta is burning billions on VR technology. But it is facing extreme challenges. Mark Zuckerberg braces his employees for a more brutal time. Instead of cutting funding for R&D, it is raising prices to keep its stake in the VR metaverse.

In an interview, Zuckerberg said that the company could reduce funding. However, Meta chose not to slow down its progress on VR, rather than taking a short-term difficult period.

Later this year, the company will launch its Project Cambria headset. Even though Splinter Cell VR and other partner projects were canceled, Among Us and The Walking Dead VR games are still coming.

