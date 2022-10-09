Meta has detected 400 apps designed to steal users’ login information

Share the joy

We always have our fears about how vulnerable the social media leaves us. It is always like a timebomb waiting to be triggered once the time is up. Meta has reported that a whopping 400 apps were discovered to have had access to useful information about Facebook users.

How? The apps, according to Meta, were used to lyre people to log into them [the apps] with their Facebook credentials, which then gives developers access to their data and information. A major cause for concern I dare say; especially given how much information we share on Facebook.

“Our security researchers have found more than 400 malicious Android and iOS apps this year that were designed to steal Facebook login information and compromise people’s accounts. These apps were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store and disguised as photo editors, games, VPN services, business apps and other utilities to trick people into downloading them,” Meta explained.

We come across these types of apps everyday on the Play Store and on the App Store—they offer some very tempting features to lure unsuspecting users to use their Facebook account to login.

“When a person installs the malicious app, it may ask them to “Login With Facebook” before they are able to use its promised features. If they enter their credentials, the malware steals their username and password. If the login information is stolen, attackers could potentially gain full access to a person’s account and do things like message their friends or access private information.”

Most of the removed apps, according to Meta, are photo editors; this can be connected with the rising demands for editing tools as a result of the popularity of visual tools.

Actions taken

Meta said it has reported the apps to both Google and Apple, hoping that they will be removed from the stores. Google, however, has responded that all such apps as reported by Meta have been removed from the Play Store. It has also alerted users to the dangers of having such apps on their devices in order to further improve the security of their Facebook accounts.

Meta has further provided some useful tips to users on how to keep their Facebook account safe:

Requiring social media credentials to use the app: Is the app unusable if you don’t provide your Facebook information? For example, be suspicious of a photo-editing app that needs your Facebook login and password before allowing you to use it. The app’s reputation: Is the app reputable? Look at its download count, ratings and reviews, including negative ones. Promised features: Does the app provide the functionality it says it will, either before or after logging in?

