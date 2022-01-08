Meta fined by French data protection watchdog, launches Privacy Center

Meta wants more transparency on how it uses Facebook user data and how users can control it. To address this, it has launched a Privacy Center to provide a complete summary on how it tracks usage.

The Privacy Center will open to selected Facebook desktop users in the US at first. It comes with five elements that outlines the data collected by Meta. And it shares how you can switch data tracking on or off.

Security – You can brush up on account security, set up tools like two-factor authentication or learn more about how Meta fights data scraping.

– You can brush up on account security, set up tools like two-factor authentication or learn more about how Meta fights data scraping. Sharing – You can visit this guide if you have questions about who sees what you post, or how you can clean up old posts on your profile using tools like Manage Activity.

– You can visit this guide if you have questions about who sees what you post, or how you can clean up old posts on your profile using tools like Manage Activity. Collection – Learn about the different types of data that Meta collects, and how you can view that data through tools like Access Your Information.

– Learn about the different types of data that Meta collects, and how you can view that data through tools like Access Your Information. Use – Learn more about how and why we use data,f and explore the controls we offer to manage how your information is used.

– Learn more about how and why we use data,f and explore the controls we offer to manage how your information is used. Ads – Learn more about how your information is used to determine the ads you see, and make use of ad controls like Ad Preferences.

Earlier this week, the French data protection watchdog CNIL issued a €60M ($68M) fine to Facebook. The penalty was for breaching French law on cookie tracking. It investigated how Facebook presents data tracking choices to users. It also fined Google and YouTube.

“CNIL has noted, following investigations, that the websites facebook.com, google.fr and youtube.com offer a button allowing the user to immediately accept cookies. However, they do not provide an equivalent solution (button or other) enabling the Internet user to easily refuse the deposit of these cookies. Several clicks are required to refuse all cookies, against a single one to accept them,” explained CNIL.

The watchdog says this breaches the freedom of consent. It infringes Article 82 of the French Data Protection Act.

People who can access will find Privacy Center under Settings and Privacy.

