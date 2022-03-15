Meta fined $18.6 million by the Irish Data Protection Commission

Share the joy

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, have been fined by the Irish Data Protection Commission. Meta is to pay a fine of €17m or about $18.6 million following an inquiry by the commission into a “series of 12 data breach notifications it received in the six-month period between 7 June 2018 and 4 December 2018.”

The purpose of the inquiry was to examine to which extent all Meta Platforms complied with GDPR’S requirements, in relation to how it processed personal data relevant to the 12 breach notifications.

The commission according to RTE, found that Meta failed to provide appropriate technical and organizational measures that would allow it to immediately demonstrate the security measures it implemented in practice to protect the data of EU users.

In 2021, Facebook was slammed with a $6.1 million fine by the South Korean Personal Information Protection Commission [PIPC]. Facebook was asked to pay the fine for sharing user information without consent.

The fine was a fallout of an investigation initiated by the Korea Communications Commission [KCC] in 2018 before it was handed over to the PIPC a couple of months ago, Yonhap News reports. Following its investigation, the PIPC determined that Facebook shared the personal information of 3.3 million South Korean users without consent between May 2012 and June 2018.

Among information the social media giant was accused of sharing include people’s names, addresses, and dates of birth, work experience, hometowns and relationship statuses with other companies when they log in. The PIPC also said the social media giant could have shared information with up to 10,000 other companies.

Facebook was also accused of providing incomplete or false documents Facebook, however, has denied any wrongdoing, informing Yonhap News via a statement that it “cooperated with the investigation in its entirety.”

In 2017, the European Union slammed a hefty fine of €110 million [$122 million] on Facebook for providing “misleading information about WhatsApp” acquisition. The EU’s action was based on Facebook’s failure to provide what it described as “correct information to the Commission. Information provided, according to Margrethe Vestager, was not only inadequate, but misleading. It is incumbent on companies to provide the Commission with the right information under the EU Merger Regulation.

In notifying the Commission of its acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014, Facebook said it would be “unable to establish reliable automated matching between Facebook users’ accounts and WhatsApp users’ accounts.”

