Meta fined $1.3 billion for EU-US Facebook data transfers

The EU fined Facebook owner Meta a record-breaking $1.3 billion over data transfers.

Following an extensive examination, regulators determined that the social network’s practice of transferring EU individuals’ data to US-based servers violated the bloc’s core digital privacy standards.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said that while Meta sought to address potential legal obstacles, “these arrangements did not address the risks to the fundamental rights and freedoms of data subjects” in the Union.

This is the latest episode in a tale that has lasted more than a decade. It explores how Big Tech handles EU residents’ private data.

Simply put, European privacy legislation is stricter than its American counterpart, particularly when it comes to individual rights.

However, any large computer corporation with servers all around the world may easily migrate data from one server to another.

That implies that data from EU people may move to the US. Severe privacy regulations do not apply in the latter, allowing for unneeded spying.

The EU has been striving to remedy this issue. They frequently pushed into action by Austrian lawyer and privacy campaigner Max Schrems.

Schrems deemed the existing Safe Harbor rules inadequate, and the European Union’s Court of Justice concurred.

As a result, the EU collaborated with the US on the EU-US Privacy Shield. It aims to tighten data regulations when information was transferred between the two countries.

Naturally, the European Court of Justice deemed it invalid as well. It led to more contortions as Facebook and others claimed that their companies would not run without this data transmission for reasons unknown to them.

As part of the ruling, the Data Protection Commission of Ireland has ordered Meta to halt any future data transfers of EU citizen data to the US for the next five months.

It will also have to work over the next six months to bring its activities “into compliance” with the GDPR. It includes any processing of EU individuals’ data on US servers.

An appeal and delay as part of a larger political agreement between the EU and the US is imminent. They have to agree on a new framework to allow these data movements in a safer manner.

In February this year, Meta threatened to shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe if they can’t process European data on US servers.

