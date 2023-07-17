Meta facing potential daily fine over privacy issues in Norway

Share the joy

Meta is facing up to a daily fine of $100,000 if it fails to fix some privacy-related issues in Norway. In a press release on Monday, Norway’s data protection regulator said action will be taken against Meta if changes are not made.

In the statement, the regulator said the social media giant will be fined one million crowns [$100,000] per day from August 4th until November 3rd. “It is so clear that this is illegal that we need to intervene now and immediately,” said Tobias Judin, head of Norway’s privacy commission, Datatilsynet.

The action follows a court ruling banning Meta from harvesting user data, including location, behavior, and more, for ads. The actions have been referred to Europe’s Data Protection Board.

“Meta tracks in detail the activity of users of its Facebook and Instagram platforms. Users are profiled based on where they are, what type of content they show interest in and what they publish, amongst others. These personal profiles are used for marketing purposes – so called behavioural advertising. The Norwegian Data Protection Authority considers that the practice of Meta is illegal and is therefore imposing a temporary ban of behavioural advertising on Facebook and Instagram,” Tobias Judin head of international department wrote in the statement.

In a related story, people in Europe interested in signing up for Meta’s new Threads app may have to wait a little longer. While millions of people in 100 countries can already access Threads, those in Europe are restricted for privacy reasons.

Meta has confirmed that Threads will not work in Europe for those using virtual private network (VPN) to sign up. According to social media expert Matt Navarra, content, notifications, and profiles will not load properly.

Meta, in a statement, said it is taking “further measures” to prevent people from accessing Threads in European countries where the app is currently not available.

Despite the restriction, Meta still sees Europe as a “very important” market and hopes Threads will be accessible to users on the continent in the future.

“Threads is not currently available in most countries in Europe, and we’ve taken additional steps to prevent people based there from accessing it at this time. Europe continues to be an incredibly important market for Meta, and we hope to make Threads available here in the future,” Meta said in a statement, per TechCrunch.

