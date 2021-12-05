Meta extends its crypto ad policy

Share the joy













Cryptocurrency is gaining momentum. And Meta wants to ride its wave. The company has updated its crypto ad policies on cryptocurrencies to open new opportunities to more crypto advocates across its platforms.

Photo by Alesia Kozik on Pexels.com

“Starting today, we’re updating our eligibility criteria for running ads about cryptocurrency on our platform by expanding the number of regulatory licenses we accept from three to 27. We are also making the list of eligible licenses publicly available on our policy page,” says Meta.

To run crypto ads in Meta apps, the specific cryptocurrency must follow regional licensing provisions. The provisions vary by country.

Crypto is now widely accepted and continues to gain approval. Meta now wants to allow more crypto companies to circulate ads on its platform. It will open new opportunities for known crypto providers to promote their products. Of course, Meta will make more money from crypto ads.

“Previously, advertisers could submit an application and include information such as any licenses they obtained, whether they are traded on a public stock exchange, and other relevant public background on their business. However, over the years the cryptocurrency landscape has matured and stabilized and experienced an increase in government regulation, which has helped to set clearer responsibilities and expectations for the industry. Going forward, we will be moving away from using a variety of signals to confirm eligibility and instead requiring one of these 27 licenses,” adds Meta.

Meta says the crypto market is growing. More countries are recognizing cryptocurrencies as an authentic form of payment. But most local financial regulators have yet to give crypto a green light. Crypto has less protection and oversight over transactions. And this is a risk that most banks will not take.

Still, crypto providers must have a clear outline on such risks. And yes, it still has an ongoing market volatility. This extended level of transparency means most crypto investors have some awareness of these risks. And it reduces the risk factor when promoting in Meta apps.

Crypt will continue to expand, and more risks will come forward. The crypto community is built on integrity. But questions arise on how much it can hold at scale.

Still, bad elements have been using it for scams and criminal activity. The risk is high for newcomers and vulnerable investors.

The broad coverage of Meta’s apps will boost exposure for crypto. And the relative risks are reduced by expanding regulatory oversight outside of the company.

Read more about Meta’s updated crypto ad regulations here.

