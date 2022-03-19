Meta expands Ray-Ban Stories to new markets, adds new features

Share the joy

Meta seems to be receiving positive feedback to its sunglasses partnership with Ray-Ban Stories. The company has announced that its camera sunglasses will roll out to four more markets.

“We’re excited to announce that we’re rolling out Ray-Ban Stories, our first-ever smart glasses, launched last year in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, in four new countries. Starting at €329, Ray-Ban Stories will be available online and in select retail stores in Spain, Austria, and Belgium beginning March 17, and in France beginning April 14,” says Meta.

Launched in September last year, Ray-Ban Stories has a multi-camera capture structure. It allows the owner to record what they see anytime with the tap of a button on the top of the arm.

Snapchat launched its own camera sunglasses called Spectacles way back in 2016. The main difference is how Meta worked with EssilorLuxottica to make more chic, fashionable, appealing glasses. The company also wants more features to be added to its device.

It has better audio with open-air speakers and voice commands. But Ray-Ban Stories also allows you to make phone calls, send messages, and hear messages froms Messenger. It has built-in more features compared to the Snapchat Spectacles. The latter is only for capture.

Ray-Ban Stories will soon have a longer 60-second recording time. And its voice commands will include support for French and Italian.

Since it will expand to the four new markets, the Facebook View app will include support for French, Spanish, Dutch, and German languages.

And not only that. Meta will add new color and lens variations. It includes Transitions lenses and integrates more style.

It may seem style is of little value. But Google Glass stopped as a consumer project because people hated its appearance. And Snap’s new AR glasses is not the best to look at either.

AR glasses will reach consumers hands soon. And it will push companies to be the first in new technological integrations, ads, improvements, features, and more.

