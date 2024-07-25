Meta expands its AI chatbot to more regions

Share the joy

Meta is expanding its AI chatbot to more countries and languages. This is a sign of significant progress, considering regulatory challenges in Europe.

The company is also adding the capacity to choose which Meta AI model to use for different functions.

Meta has added Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Cameroon to the lists of existing countries and region where its AI chatbot can now be accessed.

Users can now prompt the bot in seven different languages, including French, German, Hindi, Hindi-Romanized Script, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish, in addition to English.

Meta is also adding more functionality into its chatbot. Users are now able to create AI generated images of themselves directly from within the chat stream.

“Have you ever dreamed of being a superhero, a rockstar or a professional athlete? Now, you can see yourself in a whole new light with “Imagine me” prompts in Meta AI – a feature we’re starting to roll out in beta in the US to start. Imagine yourself creates images based on a photo of you and a prompt like ‘Imagine me surfing’ or ‘Imagine me on a beach vacation’ using our new state-of-the-art personalization model.”

Meta is also adding new editing tools for generative AI images. This gives users the ability to customize images in-stream.

“You could say “Imagine a cat snorkeling in a goldfish bowl” and then decide you want it to be a corgi. So you’d simply write “Change the cat to a corgi” to adjust the image. And next month, you’ll see the addition of an Edit with AI button that you can use to fine tune your imagined images even further.”

A couple of months ago, Meta rolled out its next-level generative AI assistant directly in the search bars of WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

When you go to search in any of Meta’s main apps (excluding Threads at least for now), you will have access to Meta’s generative AI chat engine, where you will be able to pose queries directly in the app.

Meta AI can generate images that bring your vision to life. It is designed with the ability to provide useful prompts with ideas to change the image, which enables you to keep iterating from the initial starting point.

Meta’s AI chatbot had earlier been rolled out in the US, Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

