Meta expands access to its Broadcast Channels

If you have always wondered whether you will ever be able to access Meta’s Broadcast Chaneels because you do not have enough followers; worry no more! Meta has now expanded its Broadcast Channels to allow pages with over 10,000 followers to have access.

Going forward, all Facebook Pages with more than 10,000 followers can now create their own channel on both Facebook and Messenger.

Broadcast Channels for Facebook and Messenger was first created in October 2023. Meta launched the Facebook and Messenger versions shortly after seeing the success the feature recorded when the Instagram version was rolled out.

The social media behemoth is not only expanding the rollout to users with more than 10,000 users, it is also launching new elements to be added to Broadcast Channels.

These new additions include:

The ability to share channel messages from Instagram to Facebook. That means you will be able to automatically share updates from your Instagram channel to your Facebook channel. This provides additional way to expand the reach of your messages.

Users will now also have early access to channel content. With this, Channel managers can now publish Facebook posts to channel members before they go live on their Page as an exclusive perk.

Channel Broadcast owners can now share to Stories. Creators and members can share channel content via Facebook stories with a dedicated sticker format.

Broadcast Channels is a one-way group chat feature that lets users follow famous people and creators so they can DM their followers with their most recent updates.

Naturally, things have changed as more conversations move to messaging. This opens a useful channel for ongoing communication, and several creators have taken advantage of it to keep a closer relationship with their audience.

Broadcast Channels on Facebook will reportedly be highlighted on creator pages in the app, and creators will also be able to advertise their Channel in-feed.

Pages within Messenger will have the ability to create broadcast Channels, allowing them to deliver the most recent updates to their audience’s inboxes.

