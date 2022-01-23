Meta embraces NFT as social media networks join the rush

Share the joy













Meta, formerly Facebook, is planning to allow users to create and sell NFT tokens. There is a mad rush for non-fungible tokens, and Meta and does not want to miss out of it.

Per Financial Times, Facebook and Instagram are working on a feature that will allow users to display their NFTs on their social media profiles. A prototype, according to people familiar with the matter, is being designed to help users create, or mint the collectible tokens.

Meta, according to two of the people familiar with the matter, has also discussed launching a marketplace for users to buy and sell NFTs. At this point, it is important to emphasize that the project is still at its early stage.

According to FT, the NFT market is said to have a global market worth of $40 billion. It is a market that is beginning to attract a lot of big players; and that is why it is easy to understand why Meta is going big on it.

That said, the NFT market is still troubled with issues that have to do with speculations and uncertainties. It is still volatile, and it may not come as a surprise if this news does not travel far.

Last December, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the platform was “actively exploring NFTs,” but was not specific. The image-sharing app is now, according to report, testing its NFT showcasing feature; and this is per two people familiar with the matter.

Novi, Facebook’s digital currency wallet that was launched as a pilot last October, will likely be central to the NFT plans, the people were quoted to have said. “A lot of the supporting functionality relating to Novi will be powering the NFTs,” one person with knowledge of the plans said.

In related news, Twitter has added a way for users to authenticate NFT tokens by means of a profile picture. Not everyone is into crypto; but it has become imperative that certain measures are put in place to inform the public. Twitter is integrating digital jewelries via a special “soft hexagon” shape around them.

In the first phase of its launch, Twitter is supporting several crypto wallets that users can connect to their profiles and verify that their tokens are non-fungible variety. Some of these wallets include: Trust Wallet; Argent; Rainbow; MetaMask; Coinbase Wallet; and Ledger Live.

