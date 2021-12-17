Meta ejects seven surveillance firms from its platform

Share the joy













Meta says seven surveillance companies have been ejected from its platform. The social media company also got rid of a network of profiles being used by an “unknown entity.” The biggest gainers are some 50,000 individuals who may have been targeted by the private surveillance firms.

Meta in an announcement, said the firms violated its Community Standards and Terms of Service. Considering the gravity of the violation, the affected firms have been banned from ever using its platforms ever again.

“We disabled seven entities who targeted people across the internet in over 100 countries; shared our findings with security researchers, other platforms and policymakers; issued Cease and Desist warnings; and also alerted people who we believe were targeted to help them strengthen the security of their accounts,” Meta said.

A total of 50,000 people believed to have been targeted by “these malicious activities worldwide” according to Meta, were alerted. Meta sent out notifications to those it believed were affected by the surveillance.

In its threat report, Meta said it acted against seven different surveillance-for-hire entities. “They provided services across all three phases of the surveillance chain to indiscriminately target people in over 100 countries on behalf of their clients. These providers are based in China, Israel, India, and North Macedonia,” the report stated.

Earlier in the year, Meta then Facebook denied any wrongdoing over a leak that exposed data including phone numbers, and birth information of some individuals. In a statement, the company said the data was “scraped” from information that was publicly available on its platform. The data leak exposed the information of more than 530 million users.

According to Liz Bourgeois, the leak was from two years ago, which the social media behemoth claimed it found and also fixed. “This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019. We found and fixed this issue in August 2019.”

The leak was fixed quite alright, but does it change the fact that vital information remains in the public domain? It really does not change anything, and every Facebook user has the right to be worried.

In 2019, Facebook’s hammer fell on tens of thousands of apps—suspending them as part of an ongoing investigation into improper use of private data. Third-party developers were accused, according to Facebook, for abuse of data.

Facebook banned personality quiz apps for granting access to developers with inordinate ambition to gather data of users. The action of the so-called developers was deemed to be a violation of users’ privacy and should be condemned.

