Meta customer support team for user queries is underway

Meta has announced that it is working on a customer support team. The division will give direct help and advice to Facebook and Instagram users. The goals is to quickly resolve account issues and address concerns.

“The effort is in the early stages, and has taken on a higher priority thanks to feedback Meta has gotten from the Oversight Board, the independent body set up in 2020 by the company to review some of its decisions on questionable or problematic content. The board has received more than a million appeals from users, many of them related to account support,” reports Bloomberg.

Users have been requesting for Meta to have a dedicated customer service team. They have been frustrated with the limited contact and support from anyone at the company to address their concerns. Among those are content removals, account suspensions, ad issues, and more.

The need for more support

While Meta has other avenues for support, like its Help forums, the means to connect to an actual person from the company by phone or live chat was not in the discussion up until now.

In Meta’s defense, if you have a platform that caters to 3 billion people, it’s challenging to attend to every user’s need or request. And most queries or concerns also waste time, are illogical, or impossible to address.

The past year has been different. Meta has worked on possible solutions to this seemingly insurmountable task. It has started a Meta Pro Team project as live support for Facebook and Instagram marketers.

Meta’s Oversight Board has even pushed for more human support repeatedly. They have asked Meta to offer more avenues to appeal, avoid misunderstandings, and correct moderation errors.

Most cases that the Board would review could be avoided if there is a customer support team to serve as the first level of support.

Meta’s customer support team is still underway. We’ll keep you posted for updates.

