Meta crosses 3 billion monthly active users

Meta has released its latest performance update, showcasing Facebook’s impressive growth in user numbers. In the most recent quarter, Facebook added 27 million new users, surpassing 3 billion monthly active users for the first time.

This growth is primarily driven by the Asia Pacific region. Developing markets, like India and Indonesia, have improved local connectivity. This has led to increased online engagement with the app. However, growth in the EU and U.S. has slowed down due to saturation in these regions.

Despite Facebook not being the trendiest app now, reaching 3 billion monthly active users is a significant milestone that no other app has achieved yet.

In terms of revenue, Meta reported a $32 billion income for the period, an 11% increase compared to the previous year.

One of the challenges for Meta, like other social media companies, is its reliance on established markets for revenue. While it’s experiencing growth in developing regions, it will take time before these new users contribute significantly to profits.

Nevertheless, the $32 billion revenue is a strong result, demonstrating Meta’s resilience amid changing economic conditions and shifts in the advertising market.

Speaking of advertising, Meta observed a 34% increase in ad impressions delivered across its apps in Q2. The average price per ad decreased by 16%.

Meta continues to explore new ad opportunities and placement options, ensuring overall usage remains steady despite the rise in ads.

Meta’s VR/AR division, Reality Labs, posted a $3.7 billion loss for the quarter, consistent with its previous performance.

VR headset sales also declined. Meta aims to bounce back with the upcoming release of its Quest 3 units. It offers advanced connectivity and control for immersive experiences.

The highlight of the period for Meta has been the launch of Threads, its Twitter competitor. And it quickly reached 100 million users and reignited interest in Meta’s social offerings.

With Threads gaining popularity among discontented Twitter and X users, Meta sees a potential significant ad revenue stream that could help it regain its position as a leading social media platform.

Given the uncertainty surrounding TikTok’s future in the U.S. and the chaos at Twitter, Meta has a chance to reclaim its throne in the social media space.

While it remains committed to its metaverse development, the success of Threads might allow Meta to focus on both aspects.

Meta appears to be back on track, both in terms of performance and direction. With the potential for Threads and its ongoing metaverse efforts, Meta could make a strong comeback.

However, challenges from competitors like Apple’s Vision Pro release and uncertainties surrounding other social platforms remain. It makes the future outcome intriguing.

