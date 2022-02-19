Meta crashes out of top 10 most valuable companies

Share the joy













Image Credit: Misspreet

Meta has crashed out of the list of 10 most valuable companies of the world. The list is made up of the 10 most capitalized companies of the world, including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla, Tencent, Berkshire Hathaway, Nvidia, Alphabet, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has suffered a string of setbacks in the last couple of weeks. These setbacks have accounted for Meta’s crash from the prestigious list—now occupying the number 11 position.

As at the close of the market last Thursday, the social media giant owned by billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, was worth about $565 billion. The figure represented a decline compared to a couple of months earlier, when Meta was ranked as the sixth most valuable company on the list.

Meta’s share, according to The New York Post, are down more than 45 percent since it went an all-time high of $384.33 back in September. In essence, the decline has erased more than $500 billion in market value in the period under review. Meta’s stock has fallen more than 30 percent over the last 30 days alone.

The crash coincides with the release of the company’s poor quarterly report that showed that Facebook had posted a decline in its average daily user base—a first in the history of the social media giant. Offering reasons for the decline, founder Mark Zuckerberg blamed it on rising competition from rival social media platforms including TikTok.

Following the report, Meta lost more than $200 billion in value in a single day of trading. The loss was Meta’s largest one-day drop in market value of any US stock in history, according to Dow Jones.

Meta was named the worst company of the year 2021 by Yahoo Finance. For Meta, it was not a smooth year considering its numerous challenges.

Every December, Yahoo Finance picks the best company based on performance and other factors. This year however, it went a step further by conducting a survey of the worst company. Based on audience feedback, Meta was rated as the worst company.

Microsoft went with the crown as the best company in 2021. Recall that the tech giant crossed the $2 trillion market cap mark with a 53 percent surge in its stock price sometime in December, year-to-date. Facebook on the other hand, ended the year with an award it least would have expected when the year 2021 rolled in.

It was a year that saw Facebook rebrand to Meta; a further confirmation that the company’s image suffered a lot of below the belt punches. Meta endured a lot of allegations bothering on trust and breach of privacy.

