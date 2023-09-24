Meta continues to build Threads despite drop in engagement

Share the joy

Giving up does not seem like an option for Meta when it comes to its Twitter clone app, Threads. Despite a drop in engagement, Meta has continued its hard work on Threads.

While the euphoria that greeted the launch of Threads at the time has faded away, the parent company has continued to build the app.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri addressed some of the most pressing issues the app is currently facing in a weekly Q&A session on Instagram Stories, as well as how the team plans to address them.

“Overall [Threads is doing] good; a lot of people use it, but they don’t use it as frequently as we would like. There are some people who use it a ton, and some people who use it in a very, very lightweight way, so lots of work to improve.”

A few weeks ago, Threads launched a new feature that gives users the ability to quote posts on desktop, only a couple of months after the web version was launched by Meta.

The web version was missing a couple of features when it was launched last August, but things appear to be changing these days. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announced the new addition via Threads.

On a desktop computer, all you have to do to quote a post is click on the post’s well-known repost icon and then select “Quote.” This will allow you to repost someone else’s thread while adding commentary of your own.

“We’re calling out two new features we rolled out this week on Threads. For mobile, you can now follow a thread by turning on notifications for 24 hours. You can now quote other posts in your thread.”

Mosseri also announced that users can now follow the responses to a specific thread on mobile. They can do this by turning on notifications for 24 hours. To use this new feature, simply tap on the bell icon at the top-right corner of a post, and you are good to go.

At launch, Threads’ only appeal was the many problems bothering Twitter at the time. Millions of users moved to the new app because they wanted something different from what Twitter was offering. However, Threads lacked some basic features, which are now being added by Meta.

