Meta Community Forum on Generative AI launches

Meta has introduced a new Community Forum on Generative AI. It will see the company host a variety of public sessions aimed at gathering feedback on the principles that people want to see reflected in these new technologies.

The company is looking to expand its insights to better inform its own development as debate over the advantages and potential risks of evolving AI tools heats up.

“We think it’s important that our product and policy decisions around generative AI are informed by people and experts from around the world. To bring more people into this process, we need to innovate with new approaches to governance and decision-making. That’s why we are announcing the launch of a Community Forum designed to generate feedback on the governing principles people want to see reflected in new AI technologies.”

According to Meta, its new Community Forum on Generative AI will be held in collaboration with the Behavioral Insights Team (BIT) and Stanford’s Deliberative Democracy Lab.

Participants will have access to educational materials to help them learn more about the concepts covered and ask pertinent questions about safety, behavioral impacts, societal changes, and other issues.

“Community Forums bring people together to discuss tough issues, consider hard choices and share recommendations for improving people’s experiences across our apps. The model is based on deliberative polling, an approach that has been used by governments around the world, in which representative groups have the opportunity to learn about complex issues before sharing their perspectives.”

Next Phase

Before moving on to the next phase, this is a crucial topic that needs thorough discussion.

Meta is also advancing quickly in several areas. For instance, the firm recently reduced the minimum age requirement for Meta Quest accounts from 13 to 10.

Given the numerous negative effects of social media use, we should be looking to implement more rigorous testing and processes before allowing children, at the very least, to engage in these more immersive environments. Parents should monitor those accounts.

This new forum series will address that. Ideally it will encourage future discussions and considerations that are more thorough and deliberate. It allows us to assess any potential effects before moving forward and deal with the effects later.

US Senators are now advocating for AI regulation. Numerous regulatory organizations are also examining their choices in this area with an eye toward potential internet hazards.

The worst-case scenario would be to go blindly, motivated by prospective riches, before we fully comprehend what might occur in this important area of discussion.

Hopefully, these new forums will prompt important queries. And maybe tech leaders will be open to hearing it as well.

