Meta collected data of under 13 children on Instagram

A newly unsealed document, according to the New York Times, has revealed that Meta “routinely documented” children below the age of 13 on Instagram and collected their data.

The newly released unsealed document revealed that Meta only “disabled only a fraction” of the more than 1.1 million reports of underage users under the age of 13 on its Instagram platform.

Meta, instead, has “routinely continued to collect” children’s personal information, including locations and email addresses, without parental consent. This violates a federal children’s privacy law, according to the court filing. The company could be fined hundreds of millions of dollars or more in civil penalties should the attorneys general of 33 states succeed in proving their allegations in court.

“Within the company, Meta’s actual knowledge that millions of Instagram users are under the age of 13 is an open secret that is routinely documented, rigorously analyzed and confirmed,” the complaint said, “and zealously protected from disclosure to the public.”

Instagram did not prioritize age verification until 2019, but detractors have never thought that the social media platform has done enough to address the issue. In 2022, the platform did, however, launch a new AI tool to assist with age verification.

Users were usually asked to verify their age by sending in pictures of various IDs, and this happens when teenagers try to edit their birth date to show they are indeed 18 or older. The new tool, however, gives users additional options, including social vouching and AI estimation. Both options are now open to users in the US.

What is Social Vouching?

With social vouching, Instagram will ask three mutual followers of the user to confirm how old you are. The mutual followers, however, will have to be older than 18 and will have to respond to Instagram’s request within three days.

What is AI Estimation?

A user wishing to use AI estimation will need to send a video selfie to Yoti, a third-party company that uses machine learning to determine an individual’s age. Several facial signals are used by Yoti, a well-known face recognition company, to determine your actual age.

Yoti says it does not retain any data you share with it; the assurance is needed considering how skeptical people are when it comes to this kind of technology.

