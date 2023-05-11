Meta closes 100+ China-based fake accounts

Share the joy

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, stated Wednesday that it has removed a network of more than 100 China-based accounts that disguised as groups in the United States and Europe and promoted pro-Beijing messaging.

The bogus Facebook and Instagram profiles, which featured a fictitious news organization and posed as a think tank, most certainly employed deepfake photos created by artificial intelligence to seem authentic, according to Meta.

The network, which has over 15,000 followers across Meta’s platforms, appeared to have some financial backing. In one case, the persons behind the accounts organized a rally in Budapest against George Soros, a billionaire philanthropist who is a regular target of right-wing parties, and offered to pay people to attend. The accounts also advertised that they would pay freelance writers to contribute to at least one of their websites.

The accounts were filled with pro-China comments, such as “warnings against boycotting the 2022 Beijing Olympics; allegations of US foreign policy in Africa,” and “claims of comfortable living conditions for Uyghurs in China,” according to Meta. The phony accounts also tweeted “negative commentary about Uyghur activists and critics of the Chinese state,” according to the report.

Meta did not tie the network with the Chinese government, instead claiming to have discovered linkages to persons in China linked with a technological firm. Meta periodically deactivates covert influence operations and reports on them in quarterly reports.

According to Ben Nimmo, Meta’s global threat intelligence lead, the takedowns “signal a shift in the nature” of China-based influence networks, as Chinese operatives embrace new tactics like setting up a front company, hiring freelance writers from around the world, and offering to recruit protesters.

While the networks are often tiny and have struggled to gain traction, “they are experimenting with diverse tactics, and that’s always something we want to keep an eye on,” Nimmo said.

Political Stunts

Russian agents utilized similar techniques throughout the 2016 US presidential election campaign. Russians successfully recruited naïve Americans to participate in political stunts by using bogus personas and acting as leaders of US political and activist organizations.

According to a US official, Chinese operatives have “evolved their posture” in recent years, from being anxious about getting caught influencing US elections to viewing influence operations as another instrument for projecting power.

“We’re keeping a close eye” on Chinese influence activities ahead of the 2024 election, according to the official.

Indictments issued by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team in 2018 highlighted how Russian misinformation was intended to worsen existing tensions in the United States.

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in the United States, FBI officials voiced worry that Chinese agents looked to be participating in “Russian-style influence activities” that exacerbated American differences. According to FBI authorities, Russian and Chinese government-affiliated agents and groups both pushed falsehoods regarding the integrity of American elections that started in the United States during the midterm election season.

