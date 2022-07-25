Meta classifies mature content for Horizon Worlds

Share the joy

Meta’s has released a new ‘mature audiences’ content rating for Horizon Worlds. The VR creation engine will be a key element in its metaverse expansion.

“Meta signposted the change in an email sent out to Horizon Worlds users, indicating that creators need to apply a content rating to their worlds to show whether it is appropriate for all ages or only for mature users (age 18 and over). If creators take no action and do not update their existing worlds within the next month, then those worlds “will default to 18+ regardless of the content in the world,” reports Upload VR.

The updated policy for Horizon Mature Worlds outlines dos and don’ts in the VR environment.

Meta says all worlds with the following elements will be tagged as ‘mature’ content:

Content that is sexually suggestive; for example, near nudity, depictions of people in implied or suggestive positions, or an environment focused on activities that are overly suggestive.

Worlds that are dedicated to or have a core focus on the promotion of marijuana, alcohol, tobacco, or age-regulated activities (including gambling).

Intense or excessively violent fictional content, including blood and gore, that could shock or disgust users.

Note that Meta doesn’t allow the following content in its VR environment:

sexually explicit materials

depictions on the use of illegal drugs

promotions of criminal activity

real-life depictions of violence.

This is important for Meta. Past experiences with video games and immersive engagement have key major concerns. The use of VR has broader impacts on how it may translate to real world actions.

For instance, Grand Theft Auto has been cited as a reason for the normalization of violence. Doom was blamed for damaging impulses in children. They would spend most of their time in these immersive 3D worlds. These worlds blur the lines between digital fiction and reality.

Horizon Worlds allows users to create VR environments. The objects and tools are available to build your own experiences. Eventually, the platform will fill up with various 3D items and options. It will form the foundation of the broader metaverse shift. It could establish billions of unique experiences created by people worldwide. It would change how we interact and engage with each other.

Horizon World users can find the new content rating in the World tab in Build mode.

