Meta CEO Zuckerberg sneak peeks new VR headset Cambria

The metaverse is all the hype. It’s gathering steam. But many question where augmented reality will fit in the big picture of Meta. Most examples so far are focusing on the virtual reality space.

In this video, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg interacts with a real-world digital creature. And he did this using Meta’s Presence Platform. It’s next-level features allow developers to create experiences that blend virtual content with the physical world.

Meta unveiled its Presence Platform last year. It combines many spatial understanding elements to help create virtual worlds that interact with the physical world.

In the example, Quest headset users could not interact in full color. The next-level Cambria headsets will cover that.

Meta’s Cambria headsets are set to retail later this year. It’s the first of four VR headset models that Meta will release to the market in the next two years.

The more advanced model comes with better external cameras. It can work as a VR and AR device simultaneously. This is like AR glasses but not for full-day use yet.

Meta’s Project Aria is set to be the one for everyday use of AR.

https://web.facebook.com/watch/?v=327314611690237

Meta’s Ray Ban Stories glasses points to Project Aria’s direction. The idea is for the company’s VR and AR worlds to merge. It will use different devices with different levels of interaction and engagement.

Ray Ban Stories and related versions seem to lure more people into the VR space. You can interact in regular AR glasses, but VR requires more advanced technology.

If Meta can pull off the whole AR experience, it could drive more people to advance to VR. And it will usher more people into its metaverse.

This update may not be a gamechanger for Meta, but it points in the right direction for the company. And the possibilities are endless.

