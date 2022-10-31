Meta brings Facebook Professional Mode to all creators

Share the joy

Meta first launched the Professional Mode for Facebook with selected creators in December last year. Now it wants to expand the access to all creators worldwide. It helps creators build their presence in the app.

The new mode is like Pages for businesses. It provides creators another Facebook profile to promote their work and build their audience.

“With professional mode, you can use professional tools to build a public following, earn money from various monetization programs, and connect with your audience in more meaningful ways. And you can do it all on the profile you already have on Facebook,” explains Meta.

The images above show how Professional Mode provides access to analytics insights and monetization tools. It also includes direct access to Meta’s Reels Play bonus program and Stars for audience donations.

Meta is working on new in-stream ads for creator content. You can access it via your Professional Mode options.

“In-stream ads are launching on an ongoing basis to eligible professional mode creators, allowing you to earn money by enabling ads before, during and/or after longer videos on demand on Facebook. We’re also testing Ads on Facebook Reels on professional mode with a group of creators across the globe,” adds Meta.

The new Facebook profile mode gives you more direct access to apply for the features. Still, most features are still in testing.

The new profile type includes post scheduling options. It also has recommendations on when to post to maximize engagement.

A new, in-app Creator Support Hub is also available. Creators can link to more support and education materials for help on common issues like bullying, monetization eligibility, and verification requests.

Meta is pushing its appeal to creators now to better align them with its apps and features, especially for the metaverse.

In time, these features will include AR and VR tools that creators can promote through their own engagement.

Read more about it here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

