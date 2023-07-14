Meta blocks EU users from accessing Threads through VPN

Share the joy

People in Europe interested in signing up for Meta’s new Threads app may have to wait a little longer. While millions of people in 100 countries can already access Threads, those in Europe are restricted for privacy reasons.

Meta has confirmed that Threads will not work in Europe for those using virtual private network (VPN) to sign up. According to social media expert Matt Navarra, content, notifications, and profiles will not load properly.

Meta, in a statement, said it is taking “further measures” to prevent people from accessing Threads in European countries where the app is currently not available.

Despite the restriction, Meta still sees Europe as a “very important” market and hopes Threads will be accessible to users on the continent in the future.

“Threads is not currently available in most countries in Europe, and we’ve taken additional steps to prevent people based there from accessing it at this time. Europe continues to be an incredibly important market for Meta, and we hope to make Threads available here in the future,” Meta said in a statement, per TechCrunch.

Unlike Twitter, Threads allows users to post up to 500 characters and boasts similar features as the former.

While Threads may have enjoyed a massive and unprecedented start, it is important to stress the fact that there is still a long way to go to catch up with Twitter. Of course, Twitter has its many faults, and a few changes here and there could calm some nerves out there.

Lately, Meta rolled out a beta program for Android users. Interested users can sign up for the program and gain early access to new features. That said, there is an increased risk when downloading an unstable build.

Threads obviously has a long way to go, and despite attracting over 70 million users in 48 hours of release, it still lacks some basic features. Of notable mention are the “Following” feed, a full web version, a chronological feed, direct messages, and more.

The beta program will attract testers to try out new and upcoming features, which will help Threads add some more flesh to its bones.

A note from the beta program states that “certain data on your use of the app will be collected and shared with the developer to help improve the app.” The invitation also warns that “testing versions may be unstable.”

You can sign up for the Threads beta program right away, as there is no waitlist. This means that anyone with an Android device is free to enter the program and try out future builds.

