Meta becomes the latest company to build a supercomputer powered by AI

Share the joy













Meta has built a high-speed computer that is powered by artificial intelligence. The supercomputer is designed to specifically train machine learning systems, and is already among the fastest machines of its kind in the world.

The new AI Research SuperCluster, or RCS according to Meta, will be the fastest computer by mid-2022. “Meta has developed what we believe is the world’s fastest AI supercomputer,” said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement. “We’re calling it RSC for AI Research SuperCluster and it’ll be complete later this year.”

Meta now joins Google; the tech giant has its supercomputer called Sycamore—Google’s Sycamore runs on 53 qubits. Nvidia and Microsoft are also jointly working on their AI supercomputers.

AI supercomputers are slightly different from your everyday computer. Meta’s RCS computers will be used to train a range of systems across the company’s businesses; with emphasis on content moderation algorithm used to detect hate speech on Facebook and Instagram. It will also be used to train AR features that will in the future be available in the company’s AR hardware. Meta also adds that its supercomputer will be used to design experiences for the metaverse.

“RSC will help Meta’s AI researchers build new and better AI models that can learn from trillions of examples; work across hundreds of different languages; seamlessly analyze text, images, and video together; develop new augmented reality tools; and much more.”

“We hope RSC will help us build entirely new AI systems that can, for example, power real-time voice translations to large groups of people, each speaking a different language, so they can seamlessly collaborate on a research project or play an AR game together.”

According to The Verge, works on the RSC began in 2020, with the company’s team of engineers designing the machine’s various systems; including cooling, power, cabling, and networking. The first phase of the RSC, which is made up if 760 Nvidia GGX A100 systems containing 6,080 connected GPUs is up and running.

The second phase of the RSC will be completed before the end of 2022. By this time, it will contain some 16,000 total GPUs and will be able to train AI systems “with more than a trillion parameters on data sets as large as an exabyte.”

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

