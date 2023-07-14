Meta Avatar Call Feature — Use It When You’re Not Camera-Ready

Share the joy

Meta Avatar Call Feature

You can now use your avatar to answer and make video calls on Messenger and Instagram. This new feature will let you take part in calls where you are not camera-ready.

If you enable it, the result will be an animated video call. You and your friends can look and talk to each other without actually seeing each other.

“We’ve all been there: A call comes in but your hair looks like a hot mess. Or you’ve just been bawling your eyes out while re-watching From Scratch for the umpteenth time (no judgment). Sometimes, we’re just not camera-ready.” – Meta

This feature is indeed a welcome addition if you do not want to show your face on certain video calls. But other people will find it odd and creepy, especially if you communicate with your boss. Why not just tell your boss to call you via a voice call and not a video call?

Nevertheless, this is a great feature that is available on iOS and Android.

Creating Avatars

Meta also shared other updates regarding its avatars. One of them is that it is testing an easier way to create avatars on WhatsApp and Facebook. You can just take a live selfie and receive an avatar option that has been generated from your selfie. Choose from one of these options and personalize them to ensure that they best represent you.

You can also share animated avatar stickers on Instagram and Facebook Stories and Reels, as well as message threads and Facebook comments.

Meta now allows you to send stickers where your avatar waves hello, dances, slow claps, and just does certain actions.

The company also rolled out Social Stickers. It is a new functionality that allows your avatar to hang out with your friends’ avatars in stickers. To appear in a sticker together, tag your friends on Facebook Stories.

You may start to notice that VR avatars can look a bit different than those across its apps. Meta standardizes the look of avatars across all platforms. In that way, how you show up in VR matches how you show up on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

These animated avatars are great to maintain privacy and anonymity. It may be weird. However, you have to remember that some people just don’t want to show their real face or appearance. This is especially true in situations where they want to keep their identity private.

You can’t deny the fact that they are fun and creative, too. They let you express your creativity and have fun during video calls. You can choose avatars that represent your interests, hobbies, or simply something that brings joy and adds a touch of personality to the conversation.

Avatars can give you many opportunities to express yourself. Meta added a luxury brand to the Avatars store with the launch of Valentino outfits. The collection features the brand’s signature. To bring styles, the company partnered with Capcom. It is also preparing for summer soccer matches as it launched the US Women’s National team’s home and away kits.

