Meta announces new privacy update to protect teens

Meta has announced new and significant privacy updates to keep teens safe online. The new update builds on previous control measures put in place by the company to lock down teen’s privacy settings.

The latest updates coincide with legal actions brought against the social media giant by several US states and other parties. As per Meta, the latest updates will conceal content from teens on Facebook and Instagram that pertains to eating disorders, self-harm, graphic violence, and related subjects.

Going forward, harmful content will be restricted to users under 16 in the Feeds and Stories, even if they are shared by an account they follow on any of the platforms. Whenever teens search for such topics, they will rather be directed to “expert resources.”

In order to decide what kinds of content to block, Meta claimed to have consulted with specialists in adolescent development.

“We regularly consult with experts in adolescent development, psychology and mental health to help make our platforms safe and age-appropriate for young people, including improving our understanding of which types of content may be less appropriate for teens.”

Meta also said it will automatically place existing teen users into the most restrictive control settings. This is an expansion on a previous update that placed only new users in that category. Those users, according to Meta, will not be able to opt out of those settings, called “Sensitive Content Control” on Instagram and “Reduce” on Facebook.

New Notification Prompts

Additionally, Meta has revealed a notification system that prompts teens to update their privacy settings by “turning on recommended settings.” This will automatically limit who is able to tag or mention them in reposts of their content. Along with preventing non-followers from messaging teen users, this measure will also conceal objectionable remarks.

In 2021, Instagram rolled out several features to make its app safer for teens.

Prominent among the measures is “Take a Break,” a feature that will encourage you to take a break and to set reminders for the future. Teens will be notified to set reminders to make sure they are aware of the new feature. They will also see expert-backed tips to help them “reflect and reset.”

