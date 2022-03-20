Meta and Zefr team up for better advertiser safety tools

Share the joy

Meta has partnered with brand suitability firm Zefr. The partnership aims to ensure advertisers that their promotions will not show right next to possible offensive material.

Zefr has already teamed up with TikTok and YouTube on the same goal. It uses advanced AI identification systems. This covers audio, text, and frame-by-frame video analysis, including scaled human review. It has a more precise and tailored brand safety solution. It gives specific placement control to ad partners.

“We will work together [with Zefr] to develop a solution to measure and verify the suitability of adjacent content to ads in Feed, starting with small scale testing in the third quarter of this year and moving to limited availability in the fourth quarter,” says Meta.

The arrangement will help Meta create better systems for brand safety, while it maximizes ad opportunity.

Meta notes that its internal suitability options gives advertisers more control over the location of their ads.

“We have begun scoping and building these new controls for Facebook and Instagram Feeds focused on primarily English speaking markets, with plans to test in the second half of the year before rolling more broadly in early 2023. Over the course of the next year, we will expand placement coverage to include Stories, Reels, Video Feeds, Instagram Explore and other surfaces across Facebook and Instagram, as well as expanding to additional languages,” adds Meta.

Meta already has a multitude of brand safety tools. It includes topic exclusions and ‘publisher allow’ lists. These provide a wide range of oversight tools for brands. These new options will ease the use of more specific control. And brands can dismiss the exact placements they pick.

In 2017, Brand Safety controls returned to the limelight. This was after YouTube lost millions of dollars in ad revenue when publishers pulled out their ads. It was due to their ads showing beside extremist and hate speech content. Meta also faced challenges on this front. But its major ad challenges focused on its own stances, rather than placement concerns.

Meta banned ad placements in Facebook that were found near NSFW content back in 2013. And it has been refining its systems ever since.

It’s critical for Meta to continue its development and improve its placement tools and options with the help of Zefr.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

